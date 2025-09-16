ETV Bharat / sports

Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No.1 Spot In ODI Rankings After Half-Century Against Australia

The opener played an impressive knock of 58 off 63 balls in the first ODI of the series between India and Australia, laced with six fours and two sixes. Mandhana first occupied the top position in January 2019, and this is her fourth stint at the top.

Hyderabad: India batter Smriti Mandhana has returned to the top of the ICC ODI rankings after scoring a half-century against Australia in Mullanpur on Sunday. Mandhana had lost her top spot in the rankings to England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt as she had poor outings in the series against England. Nat played a knock of 98 runs while chasing 319 in the series finale, and that propelled her to the top of the rankings. However, the Indian opener has reclaimed her throne, and she is four rating points ahead of Sciver-Brunt (731).

Mandhana added 114 runs for the opening wicket along with Pratika Rawal, and India got off to a good start. Rawal climbed four spots to 42nd position, while Harleen Deol, who bats at number three, has moved up five spots to the 43rd position. Richa Ghosh has seen some improvement in the rankings, occupying the 36th place after her knock of 25 in the match. Sneh Rana has also jumped five places up to the 16th position.

Australia won the match by eight wickets, and that benefited the Aussie players also. Beth Monney’s 74-run knock took him to the fifth position, showcasing an improvement of three places. Annabel Sutherland has jumped four places in the rankings to the 25th position and shares the best with Phoebe Litchfield, who was adjudged Player of the Match. Litchfield achieved her career best rating of 572 and made an improvement of 13 positions in the rankings, grabbing the joint-25th spot.

The Australian bowlers also gained from their performances. Kim Garth and Alana King reached their career-best rankings of fourth and fifth positions, respectively.