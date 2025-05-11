SL-W vs IND-W : Smriti Mandhana Inks Her Name In Record Books With 11th ODI Hundred

Colombo: Indian women cricket team’s opener Smriti Mandhana smashed her 11th hundred in the women’s ODIs during the tri-series final against South Africa. She blasted a sensational century in the final playing a knock of 116 runs laced with a couple of sixes. The star batter was part of two 70-plus stands during her stay at the crease.

During her knock, Mandhana also etched her name in the record books as she became the batter to hit most sixes in WODIs. She surpassed Harmanpreet Kaur who has blasted 53 sixes so far in her 50-over career. Mandhana also accrued third most hundreds in the women’s ODIs. She is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13) in terms of centuries in women's cricket. She surpassed Tammy Beaumont of England who was at the third position earlier.

Playing her 102nd ODI, she has now raced to 4473 runs with an average of 46.59 and 31 half-centuries.

Batting first, India openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal (30) started on a cautious note and gathered 14 runs in five overs. However, the duo upped the ante later and boosted the scoring rate. They added 70 runs for the first wicket before Rawal was dismissed. The left-handed batter then found another partner in Harleen Deol and formed a 120-run stand for the second wicket. Mandhana was particularly aggressive during the partnership.

Although, Mandhana took 55 balls to complete her half-century, the next 66 runs came in just 46 deliveries. She was eventually dismissed by Dewmi Vihanga in the 33rd over of the innings. She played a knock of 116 from 101 deliveries.