Smriti Mandhana Becomes 1st Women Cricketer To Score 4 ODI Hundreds In A Calendar Year

Perth: Smriti Mandhana is one of the mainstays in the Indian women’s cricket team and she is known for playing crucial knocks while opening the innings.
Smriti played a knock of 105 runs from 109 deliveries before being dismissed by Ashleigh Gardener. With her fourth ODI century in the ongoing calendar year, the 28-year-old became the first women cricketer to do so. Six other players have scored three centuries in a calendar year.
End of a remarkable knock from the #TeamIndia Vice-captain
India need 110 off 87 deliveries as Deepti Sharma joins Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle
Smriti scored two centuries against South Africa, one against New Zealand and one against Australia. Three of the centuries came at home while today the Indian opener scored a ton on foreign soil. Her knocks include scores of 117 vs SA, 136 vs SA, 100 vs NZ and 105 vs AUS.
𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗!
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana with her 9th ODI TON!
Superb knock from the #TeamIndia vice-captain!
Laura Wolvaardt has scored three centuries in the ongoing calendar year and she will be aiming to overtake Mandhana in South Africa’s remaining matches. The left-handed batter scored her ninth ODI century during the chase of 299 runs.
Smriti mandhana tons 💙 🤘🏻 #INDvAUS
Batting first, Australia women were reduced to 78/4 after 16.1 overs. But, Annabel Sutherland (110) and Ashleigh Gardener (50) steadied the innings after that. The duo forged a partnership of 96 runs for the fifth wicket. Tahlia Mcgrath provided a finish with a knock of unbeaten 56 runs and helped the team post a total of 298/6.
In response, the Indian batters struggled to keep up with the tempo of the chase and were at 201/7 from 39.1 overs at the time of writing despite Mandhana’s ton. Ashleigh Gardener was bowling a superb spell and she got the key scalp of the Indian opener with a skiddy delivery.
India women have lost the first two matches of the series and a victory in the final fixture would salvage their pride.
Most ODI Centuries In A Calendar Year
|Player
|Country
|Year
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|S Mandhana
|India
|2024
|10*
|599
|136
|59.9
|97.08
|4
|1
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|England
|2023
|6
|393
|129
|131
|107.37
|3
|0
|SFM Devine
|New Zealand
|2018
|7
|533
|117*
|106.6
|109.89
|3
|2
|L Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|2024
|11
|636
|184*
|90.85
|87.12
|3
|2
|Sidra Amin
|Pakistan
|2022
|13
|697
|176*
|63.36
|77.53
|3
|2