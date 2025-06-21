SL vs BAN: Najmul Hossain Shanto Creates History With Twin Tons In Colombo Test

Hyderabad: The high-scoring affair between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium ended up in a draw on Saturday. However, the Test match saw multiple records being broken, and Najmul Hossain Shanto was one of the players in the match to etch his name in the record books. With centuries in both innings of the Test, he scripted a unique record and added his name to a rare list as well.

First Bangladesh captain to score twin hundreds

With the scores of 148 and 125 in the first and second innings, Shanto became the first Bangladesh captain to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match. Walking in at 39/2, Shanto amassed 148 runs from 279 deliveries and played a pivotal role in the team posting a total of 495.

The left-handed batter walked in to bat at 60/2 in the second innings and scored a century yet again. He played a knock of unbeaten 125 runs and scored more than 50% of the team's total in Galle.

First Bangladesh batter to score multiple twin centuries

The 26-year-old became the first batter from his country to score twin centuries on multiple occasions in Test cricket. He had previously achieved the feat for the first time against Afghanistan in Mirpur when he registered scores of 146 and 124 respectively. Overall, he is the 96th batter to amass twin centuries.

Amongst the Bangladeshi cricketers, he is the second man to rack up twin centuries, with the first being Mominul Haque, who did the same in 2018 against Sri Lanka.

Across the globe, he is the 13th batter to record multiple instances of twin hundreds. He has joined the elite list of cricketers like Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, David Warner and many others to have scripted the record.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ends in a draw

The first Test of the two-match series ended in a draw. Batters amassed run in a high-scoring affair, and both teams posted a total of more than 450 in their first innings. Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim (163) scored centuries for Bangladesh while batting first and helped the team post 495. Sri Lanka responded with a total of 485 thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s marathon knock of 187 runs.

Bangladesh declared their second innings on 285/6, handing a target of 296 for the opposition. Shanto scored another century while Shadman Islam played an impressive knock of 76 runs. The match eventually ended in a draw as the team posted 72/4 in the second innings.