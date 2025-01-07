SL vs AUS: Australia Likely To Face Severe Blow As Star Pacer To Miss Out On Sri Lanka Series

Hyderabad: Australia have received a significant blow ahead of the series against Sri Lanka as their key pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the action. Hazlewood, who featured in just a couple of matches in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, will not be a part of the touring squad in Sri Lanka according to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald.

A calf injury and a side strain cut short Hazlewood’s stint in the Test series against Australia. The right-arm pacer is yet to fully recover from the injury and so, will miss the two-match Test series. Hazlewood’s absence will increase Australia’s woes as Pat Cummins is already set to miss the series against Sri Lanka.

The 33-year-old’s recovery will be crucial for Australia as they have a packed schedule ahead of them including the World Test Championship final and the Ashes series next summer.

Australia have already ensured their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final after securing a Test series win over India recently. Thus, with no stakes involved in the series against Sri Lanka, it has allowed the selectors to give Hazlewood time to get fully fit for future assignments.

Boland is expected to lead the bowling attack for Australia in Sri Lanka. Also, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, and Michael Neser will be additional options in the pace bowling unit. The report also mentions that the selectors will announce the squad for the Sri Lanka series by Thursday.