ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Records Their Biggest ODI Win Against Australia

Colombo: Sri Lanka continued their dominance against Australia in the second ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations as well beating the opposition by 2-0. With the 174-run triumph, Sri Lanka recorded their biggest ODI win over Australia in a bilateral series.

Chasing a target of 282, Australia struggled from the start on a turning track. Their batters were finding it difficult to handle the opposition spinners. The bowling trio of Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga bowled effectively at the R Premdasa Stadium.