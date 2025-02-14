ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Records Their Biggest ODI Win Against Australia

The Sri Lankan cricket team recorded their biggest ODI win over Australia in a bilateral ODI series on Friday.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI
File Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket Team (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka continued their dominance against Australia in the second ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations as well beating the opposition by 2-0. With the 174-run triumph, Sri Lanka recorded their biggest ODI win over Australia in a bilateral series.

Chasing a target of 282, Australia struggled from the start on a turning track. Their batters were finding it difficult to handle the opposition spinners. The bowling trio of Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga bowled effectively at the R Premdasa Stadium.

Australia also registered their lowest ODI total in Asia and second-lowest against Sri Lanka.

More to follow…

Colombo: Sri Lanka continued their dominance against Australia in the second ODI of the bilateral series between the two nations as well beating the opposition by 2-0. With the 174-run triumph, Sri Lanka recorded their biggest ODI win over Australia in a bilateral series.

Chasing a target of 282, Australia struggled from the start on a turning track. Their batters were finding it difficult to handle the opposition spinners. The bowling trio of Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga bowled effectively at the R Premdasa Stadium.

Australia also registered their lowest ODI total in Asia and second-lowest against Sri Lanka.

More to follow…

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SRI LANKA VS AUSTRALIASRI LANKA VS AUSTRALIA ODI SERIESDUNITH WELLALAGESL VS AUS 2ND ODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.