SL vs AUS 1st Test: Australia Hands Sri Lanka Their Biggest Innings Defeat In Test Cricket

Galle: Stand-in captain Steve Smith-led Australian cricket team handed Sri Lanka their biggest-ever innings defeat in Test cricket history after the visitors recorded their fourth-biggest innings victory at the Galle International Stadium here on Saturday, February 1.

Riding on Usman Khawaja's maiden double century and Steve Smith's century Australia posted a mammoth 654/6 total on the board in the first innings and bowled out hosts Sri Lanka for 165 in the first innings and 247 in the second to win the first Test. Matthew Kunheman picked up nine wickets in the match including a fifer and Nathan Lyon claimed seven.

It was all one-sided ever since Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. Khawaja didn't have to face Jasprit Bumrah and he made most of the flat pitch, registering his maiden double-hundred. His new opening partner Travis Head had earlier given the impetus with a quick fifty, an innings which firmly kept Sri Lanka on the back foot, helping his side to dictate the pace of the match.

Steve Smith walked in with 9999 Test runs, completed the single that took him into the elite list of legends and then went on to make a hundred for himself. His dismissal brought in debutant Josh Inglis and he seemed to be a man in a hurry, making a rapid hundred for himself. All this meant Australia racked up 654, their highest team total in Asia before they finally declared. The hosts then slipped on the second day and slipped further on Day 3, but the rain came at lunch and they seemed to have escaped.

The hosts resumed at 136 for 5 and then lost eight wickets in the first session. Bowled out for 165 in the first essay, they were forced to follow on and they hardly did better in the second essay. The openers fell cheaply, lots of starts in the middle-order, but none went past Angelo Mathews's 41.

It was never going to be enough and only some fireworks towards the end by Jeffrey Vandersay took them past the 200-run mark - he completed his maiden Test fifty, but was the last man to be dismissed, Matthew Kuhnemann's 9th dismissal of the Test.

Biggest innings victories for Australia

By inns & 360 runs vs SA, Johannesburg, 2002

By inns & 332 runs vs ENG, Brisbane, 1946

By inns & 259 runs vs SA, Gqeberha, 1950

By inns & 242 runs vs SL, Galle, 2025

By inns & 226 runs vs IND, Brisbane, 1947

Biggest innings defeats for Sri Lanka

By inns & 242 runs vs AUS, Galle, 2025

By inns & 239 runs vs IND, Nagpur, 2017

By inns & 229 runs vs SA, Cape Town, 2001

By inns & 222 runs vs PAK, Colombo (SSC), 2023

By inns & 222 runs vs IND, Mohali, 2022