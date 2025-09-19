Sri Lankan All-Rounder Wellalage Gets Tragic News Of Father's Demise After Asia Cup Clash With Afghanistan, Video Surfaces
Suranga Wellalage, 22, learnt of his father's demise following the match, which Sri Lanka won by six wickets to advance to the Super-4 stage.
Colombo: Moments after Sri Lanka sealed a six-wicket win against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Group-B final match on Thursday night, 22-year-old all-rounder Dunith Wellalage was struck by tragedy as he learnt of his father's demise. His father Suranga Wellalage reportedly died when his son was playing the Asia Cup Group B fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
Wellalage learnt of his father's demise following the match, which SL won by six wickets to advance to the Super Four stage undefeated. Soon after the conclusion of the match, he left for home, as per ESPNCricinfo.
The unfortunate event back at his home casts doubts over his further participation in the tournament, with SL set to play Bangladesh on September 20, Pakistan on September 23, and against India on September 26.
The moment when Sri Lanka’s coach Sanath Jayasuriya and Team manager informed Dunith Wellallage about the demise of his father right after the match. Dunith’s father passed away due to a sudden heart attack. He was 54.🥲— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 18, 2025
video credits- Dhanushka pic.twitter.com/P01nFFWlVW
In the clash against Afghanistan, Wellalage picked up one wicket giving away 49 in four overs, which includes five sixes by Mohammed Nabi and 32 runs in total during his final over.
This fixture was his fifth T20I and first in the tournament. He has played 31 ODIs, with two five-wicket hauls against India, one during the 2023 Asia Cup, the ODI edition. He claimed 10 wickets in that tournament, joint-second-best, at an average of 17.90.
He has 39 wickets in ODIs, seven in T20Is and has played some crucial knocks with the bat in ODIs, with 386 runs in 24 innings at an average of 20.31 and a fifty.
After Afghanistan chose to bat first, Thusara's (4/18) powerplay exploits left Afghans reeling at 40/3. Despite supporting roles from Ibrahim Zadran (24 in 27 balls, with a six) and skipper Rashid Khan (24 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six), Afghanistan struggled at 114/7 in 17.1 overs.
It was a rampaging assault from an experienced Mohammed Nabi (60 not-out in 22 balls, with three fours and six sixes), five sixes in the final over against Dunith Wellalage, which powered Afghanistan to 169/7 in their 20 overs.
During the run-chase, SL faltered, losing an in-form Pathum Nissanka early. Despite Kusal Mendis looking in phenomenal touch and a knock of 28 runs from Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka was 119/4 in 14.5 overs, in a tricky spot.
However, Kusal's knock was well paced, scoring an unbeaten 74 in 52 balls with 10 fours. He was joined by Kamindu Mendis (26 not-out in 13 balls, with two sixes). This power-packed 52-run stand took Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win with eight balls left. (With agency inputs)
