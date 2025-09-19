ETV Bharat / sports

Sri Lankan All-Rounder Wellalage Gets Tragic News Of Father's Demise After Asia Cup Clash With Afghanistan, Video Surfaces

Colombo: Moments after Sri Lanka sealed a six-wicket win against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Group-B final match on Thursday night, 22-year-old all-rounder Dunith Wellalage was struck by tragedy as he learnt of his father's demise. His father Suranga Wellalage reportedly died when his son was playing the Asia Cup Group B fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Wellalage learnt of his father's demise following the match, which SL won by six wickets to advance to the Super Four stage undefeated. Soon after the conclusion of the match, he left for home, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The unfortunate event back at his home casts doubts over his further participation in the tournament, with SL set to play Bangladesh on September 20, Pakistan on September 23, and against India on September 26.

In the clash against Afghanistan, Wellalage picked up one wicket giving away 49 in four overs, which includes five sixes by Mohammed Nabi and 32 runs in total during his final over.

This fixture was his fifth T20I and first in the tournament. He has played 31 ODIs, with two five-wicket hauls against India, one during the 2023 Asia Cup, the ODI edition. He claimed 10 wickets in that tournament, joint-second-best, at an average of 17.90.