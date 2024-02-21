Skiing Infra at Gulmarg the Same Where We Left it in 2014: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration kicked off the 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 with pomp at the picturesque Gulmarg on Wednesday Feb 21, former Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah claimed that there had been no addition to the ski infrastructure at the world famous ski destination under the BJP government at the Centre since 2014.

Omar, who is in Gulmarg for the last couple of days and enjoying skiing there said on Wednesday that the skiing infrastructure at the ski resort was the “same where we left it in 2014” referring to the last year of his tenure as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

“Nothing new has been added here in these ten years. We claim that it is the best ski destination, which can be possible if the authorities work as per a plan,” Omar said. He said that no new lifts have been added for the visitors since 2014. Due to lack of the infrastructure, skiers who used to visit Gulmarg prefer Kazakhstan now, Omar said.

“I appeal to the Centre not to see Gulmarg only through the prism of Khelo India' only, but with a vision to develop it as a ski destination for which the ski infrastructure at Kongdori needs to be upgraded,” he said. He further added, "I am pleased to see that the slopes and facilities developed by us are being utilized by Khelo India. I urge the central government to make improvements so that the next time athletes come here, they experience something new."