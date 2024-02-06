Six-Year-Old Little Powerlifter Yati Jethwa from Surat Who Lifts 80 Kg Weight Grabbing Limelight

Surat (Gujarat): In today's era, where even kids are addicted to their smartphones, a young power lifter has amazed many with his skills.

Yati Jethva, who is just six years old, can lift weight up to 80 Kgs. He is in currently studying in class one and has won over 17 medals in different competitions. He is trained by his father.

His father is a gym trainer while his mother is a teacher. He dreams to make it big in the world of powerlifting in the future.

His father revealed he started taking Yati to gym along with him when he was two years old.

"Yati's interest in powerlifting devices in the gym started to increase. Seeing his interest in the powerlifting, I started training him. I didn't anticipate that he would be so good in this discipline. Today, he is six years old and weights 27 Kg. However, whenever he goes in different tournaments, some of the good power lifters are stunned after knowing his capability to lift 80 Kg," his father said.

His father also said that Yati he is a complete vegetarian. "It is said that the growth of an individual's height is affected because of adopting power lifting at an early age, but it is not true. Anything can be possible with proper training. I think my son will become a great powerlifter. He works hard in the gym and also does his work out for a couple of hours daily," added Yati's father.

Yati said he likes power lifting and he has to take care of his diet.