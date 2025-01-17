ETV Bharat / sports

Sitanshu Kotak Likely To Be Appointed As Batting Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Sitanshu Kotak is likely to be named as the batting coach of the Indian team for the series against England and the Champions Trophy.

Indian Cricket Team Batting Coach
File Photo: Sitanshu Kotak (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 9:42 PM IST

Updated : Jan 17, 2025, 9:48 PM IST

Hyderabad: Former Saurashtra captain Sitanshu Kotak is likely to join the Indian cricket team as batting coach of the side.

"He is likely to be added to the squad as batting coach for the upcoming white-ball series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. The performance of Assistant Coach Abishek Nayar is under the scanner," sources told ETV Bharat.

Kotak, who played in first-class cricket for around 20 years has been the batting coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since 2019. He also has experience working as the head coach of several India A tours.

The development occurred soon after BCCI conducted a review meeting last week where they overlooked India’s series of defeats at home in the recent time. Men in Blue first started with a series defeat against Sri Lanka and then followed it up with a defeat against New Zealand in a Test series at home. Also, the Indian side faced a lot of criticism after their 1-3 loss against Australia in the Test series.

Meanwhile, Kotak did not respond to multiple calls and messages made by ETV Bharat.

The team will play a white-ball series against England and then will compete against seven other teams in the Champions Trophy.

India will reveal their ODI squad for the England series and Champions Trophy on Saturday in a press conference which will be addressed by Rohit Sharma. India are grouped along with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the marquee event. The Indian side will be up against their arch-rivals on February 23.

