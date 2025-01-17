ETV Bharat / sports

Sitanshu Kotak Likely To Be Appointed As Batting Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Hyderabad: Former Saurashtra captain Sitanshu Kotak is likely to join the Indian cricket team as batting coach of the side.

"He is likely to be added to the squad as batting coach for the upcoming white-ball series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. The performance of Assistant Coach Abishek Nayar is under the scanner," sources told ETV Bharat.

Kotak, who played in first-class cricket for around 20 years has been the batting coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since 2019. He also has experience working as the head coach of several India A tours.

The development occurred soon after BCCI conducted a review meeting last week where they overlooked India’s series of defeats at home in the recent time. Men in Blue first started with a series defeat against Sri Lanka and then followed it up with a defeat against New Zealand in a Test series at home. Also, the Indian side faced a lot of criticism after their 1-3 loss against Australia in the Test series.