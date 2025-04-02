ETV Bharat / sports

Siraj, Buttler Power Gujarat Titans To Eight-Wicket Win Over RCB

Bengaluru: Experienced batter Jos Buttler scriped a valiant fifty to help the impeccable spell of Mohammed Siraj as Gujarat Titans (GT) carved a smooth eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Buttler (73 not out off 39 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (49 off 36 balls) added 75 runs off 45 balls for the second wicket, as the Titans chased down the modest 170 run target in 17.5 overs, while chasing RCB's 169 for eight.

However, the Gujarat side's chase did not start as they would have liked, losing skipper Shubman Gill for a laboured 14.

The Titans' skipper clobbered Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six but fell in the very next ball to the pacer, lobbing him to Liam Livingstone in the deep.

But it brought together Sudharsan and Buttler, who extracted runs off the RCB bowlers in contrasting style.

Sudharsan's innings was an antithesis to the modern T20 ethos, as it was all about elegantly timed shots such as a wristy flick for a boundary off Yash Dayal or a square cut for four off the same bowler.

There was a touch of impishness too to the innings when he moved across and scooped pacer Josh Hazlewood for a six over the stumper's head.

However, a second attempt to play a similar shot off the Australian ended his stay, giving a simple catch to Jitesh Sharma.

But Sudharsan's dismissal, which came in the immediate aftermath of RCB taking the second ball in the 13th over, was a minor jitter in Gujarat's chase, which was marshalled so effectively by Buttler.

The Englishman was slightly jittery to begin with but once he found the right gears, he was unstoppable, fetching those thunderous shots off the shelf regularly.