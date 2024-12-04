ETV Bharat / sports

Don Bradman's Baggy Green Cap With India Connection Fetches ₹2.63 Crore In 10 Minutes At Auction

Legendary Australian batter Sir Don Bradman’s Baggy Green Cap was auctioned for a price of ₹2.63 Crores in Sydney.

Sir Don Bradman Cap Auction
Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Green Cap (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sydney (Australia): Legendary Aussie cricketer Sir Don Bradman’s Baggy Green Cap was sold at an auction held at Bonham's auction house on Tuesday for a price of ₹2.63 Crores. The cap was worn by him during his last Test series. Australia played a Test series against India in their backyard in 1947-48. The cap was bought for a price of $390,000 (Rs 2.14 crore) and it shot up to $479,700 (Rs 2.63 crore) after the buyer’s premium was added to it.

The Australian cricketer is considered to be one of the greatest batters to play the sport. He amassed 6996 runs from 52 Test matches with 29 hundred and 13 half-centuries. He also holds the record for scoring the most double-centuries (12) in Test cricket and also the joint-highest triple-centuries (2). The baggy green cap was worn by Bradman during India’s first tour to Australia after independence. He notched up 715 runs from six innings with an average of 178.75 including three centuries.

It is also known to be the lone surviving cap from the series and it was gifted by Bradman to the Indian team manager Pankaj Gupta. He then handed it to the wicketkeeper of the national side and the cap was bought by a collector decades later and he loaned it afterwards to the Bradman Museum.

Bradman signed off his illustrious career with the Test match against England at the Oval in 1948 and needed just four runs to finish his Test career with an average of 100. But, he was dismissed on a two-ball duck and ended his Test career with an average of 99.94.

