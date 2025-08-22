Sinquefield Cup 2025: World Champion D Gukesh Survives Scare Against Maxime; R Praggnanandhaa Loses Top Spot

Hyderabad: It was another disappointing result for World Champion D Gukesh in the Sinquefield Cup as he survived the chances of a defeat against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and ensured a draw in Round 4 of the Sinquefield Cup 2025 on Thursday. R Praggnanandhaa of India slipped out of the joint-lead position after playing a draw against world No.42 Sam Sevian.

Sevian has produced impressive results so far in the tournament, which include a stunning draw against Gukesh.

Gukesh vs Vachier-Lagrave

Gukesh was aiming to occupy the second spot in the standings with one full point. However, experienced Vachier-Lagrave dominated the proceedings early into the game but played the wrong line in a crucial situation to end up agreeing to a draw.

Gukesh made a blunder with 30.Nxf5, and that opened up an opportunity for his rival. 31…Rg8+ was the potential winning line for the world champion. But, he went for 31…cxb3 instead, which was a blunder according to the computer engine. Eventually, the players agreed to a draw after 56 moves.

“It’s a pity. It’s not the first and not the last time," Maxime said after the draw.

Sevian holds Praggnanandhaa to a draw

Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by Sevian with the Tarrasch Defence. It resulted in a very well-calculated game and did not offer any openings for the player.

“I wanted to get a fight today, but I think this is one of the problems with opening prep, you can get surprised with such forcing lines which you don’t remember…I should have probably expected something like this. There are some lines like this. It’s difficult,” Praggnanandhaa told the broadcasters after the encounter against Sevian.

“After the first game, I don’t think I have shown something really special. Today I think it was nothing, yesterday I had to find some accurate moves, which I did. The day before yesterday, I don’t think we played a great game, but it was still a fine one.”

Fabio Caruana takes sole lead

Fabio Caruana is in the sole lead after defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov in Round 4. Indian grandmaster Praggnanandhaa is the joint-second with Levon Aronian, while Gukesh is joint-third in a field with fierce competition.