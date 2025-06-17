Former SRH Bowler To Feature In BBL? Registers Himself In Tournament Draft

Hyderabad: Former India pacer Siddharth Kaul has registered himself for the draft of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL). 15 Compatriots did the same for the women’s tournament according to the information provided by Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

Kaul has played three ODIs and three T20Is for the Indian team before retiring from international cricket last November. He is the lone Indian player to register himself for the BBL draft which is to be held on Tuesday.

The right-arm pacer has featured in 145 T20s taking 182 wickets from them with an economy of 7.67 and a strike rate of 17.2.

The list of around 600 players to have registered themselves have a notable inclusion of English pacer James Anderson. If picked, Anderson would become the oldest player in the league at an age of 43.

Kanika Ahuja, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is amongst the 15 women’s players from India. The other Indian women players in the list includes Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Yastika Bhatia who have an experience of featuring in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The list of the players also include S Meghana, Arundhati Reddy, Pratika Rawal who are going to participate in the draft process. U-19 T20 World Cup winning captain Niki Prasad, Uma Chetry, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra and a few others have also registered themselves in the draft.