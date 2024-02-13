Siddaramaiah announces Rs 50 lakh cash prize for Rohan Bopanna

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday congratulated ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna for winning the men's doubles Australian Open title and announced a prize of Rs 50 lakh. He felicitated Bopanna here in the presence of his family.

Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister Shivraj Thangadagi and others were also present.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "Met and congratulated Rohan Bopanna, who won the men's doubles title of Australian Open tennis tournament and announced a prize of Rs 50 lakh."

Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden after a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final held recently in Melbourne.

Only the iconic Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have won major titles for India in men's tennis, while trailblazer Sania Mirza did it in women's tennis. It was Bopanna's second Grand Slam title, having won the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017.

Bopanna has been in prolific form lately winning a few tournaments including the Australian Open with his doubles partner Matthew Ebden. He was the oldest man to win a grand slam when he lifted the silverware in Melbourne.

Post his win, Bopanna had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Indian Tennis star will be now eyeing to feature in the Olympic Games for India which are to be played later this year in Paris. (With agency inputs)