ETV Bharat / sports

Shubman Gill Slams 7th Test Hundred, Takes India To A Decent Position In Second Match Against England

Birmingham: Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill proved this on Wednesday as he led from the front in the second Test against England here at Edgbaston and scored a magnificent hundred on the first day of the game after being put into bat.

It was Gill's 7th Test Hundred in the longest format of the game and was special as he had scored a hundred in the first Test of five match series as well. With this, Gill has become the first Indian batter to score 100 runs on the opening day of a Test in England on two separate instances (and 13th Indian overall).

Gill was named India's Test Captain following the retirement of star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, instead of succumbing to pressure, the added responsibility has flourished his batting.

During his innings on Wednesday, he displayed calm and composure as he not only pulled his side out of trouble but took the team total past 300.

The elegant right handed batter, who hails from Punjab, reached the three figure mark, with a boundary and his celebration after it showed what the century meant to him.