Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan To Miss 2nd England Lions vs India A Game; KL Rahul To Travel England

Hyderabad: The first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions concluded on Monday, with Indian batters dominating the match while bowlers struggled. There were plenty of positives for India with nearly all batters scoring fifties and Karun Nair, who made his Test return in 8 years, amassing an amazing double century.

On Monday, the first Lions vs India A game ended in a draw on a pitch that was flat and slow, making it a toil for the bowlers. Among the India Test squad members, while Karun Nair, who batted at No. 3 in the first innings, scored a double-century, Dhruv Jurel hit two half-centuries, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nitish Kumar Reddy hit quick fifties in the second innings. Reddy and Shardul Thakur, the second seaming allrounder in Test squad, bowled 14.5 and 28 overs respectively in the Lions game and would look to add to those numbers in the second game.mhj

With IPL 2025 coming to an end on June 3 and maximum players getting free from the tournament, the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and KL Rahul were expected to join India A squad before the second unofficial Test between England Lions in Northampton from June 6. However, as per ESPNcricinfo's report, India's new Test captain Shubman Gill, who averages just 14.66 in England after 6 innings, is set to miss the second unofficial "Test" between England Lions and India A.

While announcing the Test squad for the five-match series in England, the chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar had said that Gill, along with Gujarat Titans (GT) opening partner B Sai Sudharsan, who earned his maiden Test call-up, would join India A ahead of the game. But, now the report claims that Gill and Sai Sudharsan will now travel with the main squad, which lands in England on June 6. KL Rahul, however, is expected to play the Lions game after joining the India A squad on Tuesday.

England Lions, who had a total of six Test caps for the first game in Canterbury, are likely to be bolstered by the addition of Chris Woakes for this game.

Pacer Akash Deep will also be available for selection For India A. Despite being with the team in Canterbury during the first unofficial "Test", he mainly trained with the squad, bowling in short stints during the breaks across the four days.

Following the second match against Lions, which will end on June 9, India will play an intra-squad match against India A in Beckenham, which is likely to be a closed-door exercise. The Test squad will then travel to Leeds.