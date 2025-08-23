Shubman Gill To Miss The Upcoming Assignment Due To Illness

Hyderabad: India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill is set to miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting in Bengaluru in a few days. The right-handed batter, who was appointed as the captain of the North Zone team, is unwell, and so he will miss India’s domestic tournament, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The report mentions that the North Zone selection committee has been anticipating the possibility of Gill missing the inter-zonal competition starting from August 28. However, they didn’t receive any official communication from the North Zone associations. The physios recently examined the Indian opener and sent his medical report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their assessment. Gill is currently resting at home in Chandigarh currently.

Gill was supposed to be available only for the opening game of the tournament, as he was due to leave for national duty. The 25-year-old is the vice-captain of the Indian team, who will play in the Asia Cup starting from September 9 in the UAE. North Zone will go up against East Zone in the quarterfinal of the tournament, but the team will miss the services of a key player, Shubman Gill.

Earlier this month, Gill had a brilliant campaign in the Test series against England, scoring 754 runs across five Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. His brilliant outing in the series led to Gill not only being selected in the Indian team for the Asia Cup but also being appointed as the vice-captain.

The North Zone selectors have already made arrangements for the absence of Gill. Shubham Rohilla will replace the Indian cricketer. Ankit Kumar was named as the vice-captain of the team, and so, he will lead the team in the absence of Gill.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will also leave the team for the national duty after the first match. Both have been named in India’s squad for the Asia Cup. Gurnoor Brar and Anuj Thakral are named as replacements for the pace duo who will replace them in case North Zone progresses beyond the first match.