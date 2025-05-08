Shubman Gill Leading Race For India's Test Captaincy

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill could become India's new Test captain and successor to replace Rohit Sharma starting with India's Test tour of England, a five-Test series starting on June 20 at Headingley.

Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in absence of Rohit during Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2 matches, is unlikely to become a captain due to workload and regular fitness issues. He could also miss some of the matches in the new cycle of World Test Championship (WTC).

The squad is expected to be picked when the selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, meets later this month. With that series kicking off the next WTC 2025-27 cycle for India and according to the espncricinfo the selectors want a captain with a long-term view in mind, making Gill, 25, the preferred option.

Notably, "Hello, everyone! I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It has been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support through the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format (sic)," Rohit posted in a story on Instagram to announce his retirement from red-ball cricket.

Of the players who were part of the set-up in the Sydney Test - the last time India played in the format - KL Rahul has led in three Tests in the past, and Virat Kohli was the long-term captain before Rohit took charge.

Gill has never led in Test matches or ODIs, but has led the team in five T20Is, all on a tour of Zimbabwe last year following India's T20 World Cup triumph. Gill, who took over the leadership of Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2024, in the ongoing IPL season has been impressive with both bat and ball. His team is currently placed at the top of the table.

Gill has been a regular in the India Test team since making his debut in Melbourne in December 2020. He played a crucial 91 run knock in the second innings to propel India to a famous Gabba win. However, since that innings, he has failed to score 40+ runs in an innings outside Asia although he has done well in Asia. He has played 32 Tests overall, scoring 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 with five centuries and seven half-centuries.