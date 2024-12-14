Not Rohit Or Virat, 'This' Indian Batter Has Failed To Cross 40-Run Mark Outside Asia Since 2021 Gabba Test

Hyderabad: India saw batting collapse in both the innings of the Adelaide Test against Australia as the Indian team managed to post 180 and 175-run totals in first and second innings of the Test match, with youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy, playing his second Test, was the top scorer for India in both essays.

India's batting mainstays Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are facing criticism for their forms, especially in Test cricket, but there is one more player who is failing constantly outside Asia and that player is Shubman Gill.

The Gabba Test of India's tour of Australia in 2020-21 will be remembered for the ages and has been recognised as India’s one of the most iconic victories, breaking Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue. While many youngsters from that series have gone on to achieve further milestones, Shubman Gill, who played breathtaking 91-run innings, has struggled to make an impact with his bat outside Asia since that historic win.

Since making his Test debut later in 2021, Gill has emerged as a dependable top-order batter, particularly in subcontinental conditions. However, his record outside Asia tells a different story. In eight innings outside the continent since The Gabba Test, Shubman Gill has failed to score 40 or more runs in a single outing.

Gill's performances in Asia have been commendable, with significant contributions on spinning tracks, having scored 1334 runs in 35 innings across 19 Tests at an average of 41.68 that includes 5 centuries and as many fifties.

However, his technique has been exposed to pitches that offer bounce, pace, and seam movement, which are often found in countries like Australia, England, and South Africa.

In these challenging conditions, Gill’s footwork has appeared tentative, particularly against the moving ball. He has struggled against the ball which swings back into the right-hander and his struggle is quite visible in stats. His inability to convert stars into big scores has been a recurring issue, leading to questions about his adaptability outside the subcontinent.

After the Gabba Test in 2021, Gill has played a total of 10 Tests outside Asia. He has appeared in two Tests in South Africa and as many in the West Indies. He has played four Tests in England and two Tests in Australia. Gill has scored 74 runs in 4 innings in Rainbow Nation, 45 runs in 2 innings in the Caribbean Islands, 48 runs in 6 innings in England and 59 runs in 2 innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024.

Gill's performances are so underwhelming that he averages 14.66 in England, 22.50 in West Indies 18.50 in South Africa and 29.50 in Australia.

As India gears up for the remaining three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the team will need solid performances from its middle-order batters. With Shubman Gill expected to feature in the playing XI, he has an opportunity to reverse his fortunes and prove his mettle on Australian soil.

The upcoming series will be a crucial test for Gill to demonstrate that he can handle the pressure and adapt to conditions outside his comfort zone. Facing the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will be no easy task, but it is a challenge he must embrace if he is to cement his place in the Test side. For now, the spotlight is on Shubman Gill as he looks to break his barren run and score big outside Asia.