ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Bangladesh: Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli's Unwanted Record

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Shubman Gill was dismissed on a eight ball duck in the first innings of the first Test of a two-match series between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and equalled Virat Kohli's unwanted record for having more than three ducks in a calendar year at home.

Shubman Gill was dismissed on a eight ball duck in the first innings of the first Test of a two-match series between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and equalled Virat Kohli's unwanted record for having more than three ducks in a calendar year at home.
Shubman Gill (IANS)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Star India batter Shubman Gill equalled the former skipper Virat Kohli's unwanted record after being dismmised on eight ball duck in first innings of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, famous as Chepauk, here on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Gill, who retained his spot in the Indian team after a match-winning knock against England earlier this year, didn't trouble the scorers as he walked back to the pavilion, giving a regulation catch to wicket-keeper Liton Das down the leg side. Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged as the hero for the visitors in the first session, claiming three wickets in the likes of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Gill.

This was Gill's third duck at home this year and with this he joined Kohli for an unwanted list, becoming the only sixth Indian batter to have 3 or more ducks in a calendar year. Mohinder Amarnath in 1983 leads the unwanted list with 5 ducks to his name, followed by Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (1969), Dilip Vengsarkar (1979), Vinod Kambli (1994), and Kohli (2021).

The right-hand batter scored two ducks in the series against England at home this year. The first one came in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test and the other one in the first innings of the Rajkot Test.

Indian Top 7 batters to score 3 or more Test ducks in a calendar year at home

Mohinder Amarnath (1983)
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (1969)
Dilip Vengsarkar (1979)
Vinod Kambli (1994)
Virat Kohli (2021)
Shubman Gill (2024)

Read More

  1. Bangladesh Become First Team To Choose Bowling In Chennai Test Since 1982
  2. India vs Bangladesh First Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Broadcast, Venue
  3. Probable Records That Can Be Broken During India vs Bangladesh Series

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Star India batter Shubman Gill equalled the former skipper Virat Kohli's unwanted record after being dismmised on eight ball duck in first innings of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, famous as Chepauk, here on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Gill, who retained his spot in the Indian team after a match-winning knock against England earlier this year, didn't trouble the scorers as he walked back to the pavilion, giving a regulation catch to wicket-keeper Liton Das down the leg side. Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged as the hero for the visitors in the first session, claiming three wickets in the likes of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Gill.

This was Gill's third duck at home this year and with this he joined Kohli for an unwanted list, becoming the only sixth Indian batter to have 3 or more ducks in a calendar year. Mohinder Amarnath in 1983 leads the unwanted list with 5 ducks to his name, followed by Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (1969), Dilip Vengsarkar (1979), Vinod Kambli (1994), and Kohli (2021).

The right-hand batter scored two ducks in the series against England at home this year. The first one came in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test and the other one in the first innings of the Rajkot Test.

Indian Top 7 batters to score 3 or more Test ducks in a calendar year at home

Mohinder Amarnath (1983)
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (1969)
Dilip Vengsarkar (1979)
Vinod Kambli (1994)
Virat Kohli (2021)
Shubman Gill (2024)

Read More

  1. Bangladesh Become First Team To Choose Bowling In Chennai Test Since 1982
  2. India vs Bangladesh First Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Broadcast, Venue
  3. Probable Records That Can Be Broken During India vs Bangladesh Series

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA VS BANGLADESHHASAN MAHMUDSHUBMAN GILLYASHASVI JAISWALINDIA VS BANGLADESH FIRST TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.