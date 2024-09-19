India vs Bangladesh: Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli's Unwanted Record

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Star India batter Shubman Gill equalled the former skipper Virat Kohli's unwanted record after being dismmised on eight ball duck in first innings of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, famous as Chepauk, here on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Gill, who retained his spot in the Indian team after a match-winning knock against England earlier this year, didn't trouble the scorers as he walked back to the pavilion, giving a regulation catch to wicket-keeper Liton Das down the leg side. Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged as the hero for the visitors in the first session, claiming three wickets in the likes of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Gill.

This was Gill's third duck at home this year and with this he joined Kohli for an unwanted list, becoming the only sixth Indian batter to have 3 or more ducks in a calendar year. Mohinder Amarnath in 1983 leads the unwanted list with 5 ducks to his name, followed by Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (1969), Dilip Vengsarkar (1979), Vinod Kambli (1994), and Kohli (2021).

The right-hand batter scored two ducks in the series against England at home this year. The first one came in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test and the other one in the first innings of the Rajkot Test.

Indian Top 7 batters to score 3 or more Test ducks in a calendar year at home

Mohinder Amarnath (1983)

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (1969)

Dilip Vengsarkar (1979)

Vinod Kambli (1994)

Virat Kohli (2021)

Shubman Gill (2024)