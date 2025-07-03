ETV Bharat / sports

Shubman Gill Becomes First Asian Captain To Score Double Hundred In England

India's captain Shubman Gill, right, celebrates after scoring a double century on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 3, 2025 ( AP )

Birmingham: Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books as he became the first Asian and Indian captain to score a double hundred in England on Thursday.

Gill achieved the feat on the second day of the second Test against England at Birmingham. The elegant batter from Punjab, who started the day at 114, completed his double hundred, his maiden in Tests, when he pulled Josh Tongue towards deep fine leg for a single.

He also posted the highest individual score by an Indian batter on English soil, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221 scored at the Oval back in 1979.

Gill is also the second youngest captain to score a double hundred in Test after legendary MAK Pataudi, who scored a double hundred against England in New Delhi in 1964. Pautadi was 23 years and 39 days old when he achieved the feat.

Gill also became the first Asian captain with a double-hundred in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. The previous best was 193 by former Sri Lankan skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord’s in 2011.