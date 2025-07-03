Shubman Gill Becomes First Asian Captain To Score Double Hundred In England

Birmingham: Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books as he became the first Asian and Indian captain to score a double hundred in England on Thursday.
Gill achieved the feat on the second day of the second Test against England at Birmingham. The elegant batter from Punjab, who started the day at 114, completed his double hundred, his maiden in Tests, when he pulled Josh Tongue towards deep fine leg for a single.
He also posted the highest individual score by an Indian batter on English soil, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221 scored at the Oval back in 1979.
Gill is also the second youngest captain to score a double hundred in Test after legendary MAK Pataudi, who scored a double hundred against England in New Delhi in 1964. Pautadi was 23 years and 39 days old when he achieved the feat.
Gill also became the first Asian captain with a double-hundred in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. The previous best was 193 by former Sri Lankan skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord’s in 2011.
The right-handed batter, who was appointed India captain before the England series, is now the sixth Indian to register a Test 200 as captain after MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
Kohli, as a Test skipper, scored a double hundred seven times, but all of them have come in non SENA countries. The celebrations by Gill were measured after scoring 200. After scoring the double hundred, Gill upped the ante.
Before Gill, the highest score by an Indian skipper in a SENA country was 192 by Mohammed Azharuddin against New Zealand in Auckland in 1990.
Azharuddin's 179 in Manchester in 1990 was the highest score by an Indian skipper in England.