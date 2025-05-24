ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Named India Test Team Captain As BCCI Announce Squad For England Test Series

Mumbai: Prolific batter Shubman Gill will lead the Indian cricket team as BCCI announced squad for five-match Test series against England on Saturday, May 24 for the series starting from June 20 in Headingly, Leeds. Rishabh Pant was named as Gill's deputy for the tour of England.

The team is transitioning into a new era as two senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the Test cricket earlier this month. It will be the first tour for at least 11 players to England. Gill has been picked ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, who had already captained India in three Tests, including two matches in the absence of Rohit in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill has also been serving as vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. He was Rohit Sharma's deputy in India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign in the UAE in February 2025. The 25-year-old has become one of the youngest players to hold the position in recent years. Though he lacks captaincy experience in the red-ball format, he has led India in a five-match T20I assignment in Zimbabwe in 2024. Gill has also been captaining Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Gill has amassed 1893 runs in 32 Tests with an average of 35.05. Also, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were in contention to lead the Indian Test team. The 25-year-old Gill's numbers at home and in Bangladesh are decent if not exceptional. He has amassed 1334 runs in 35 innings across 19 Tests in Asia (1177 in India and 157 in Bangladesh) and averages 41.68 with 5 hundreds and as many fifties.

Addressing the press conference, Chairman of Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar revealed that Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for all five Tests against England.

"Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah won't be available for all five Tests against England from what physiotherapists have told us," said Agarkar.

Sai Sudharsan (638 runs) and Arshdeep Singh (16 wickets) have received their maiden Test call-up after having an exceptional IPL 2025. Sai has played 3 ODIs for India against South Africa in Rainbow nation in 2024 while Arshdeep Singh has been consistent performer for India in white-ball format and was the part of T20 World Cup 2024 and 2025 Champions Trophy squads. Abhimanyu Easwaran has retained his place in the squad from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Karun Nair has been awarded with his stunning performances in domestic cricket last year. He returned to national setup after prolonged gap of 8 years. However, despite an outstanding Ranji Trophy season last year, Shreyas Iyer has missed out on place. Shardul Thakur has also been added to the squad after a gap of two years as he played his last Test against South Africa at Centurion in January 2025.

Mohammed Shami was not considered as he is yet to regain test match bowling fitness.

“Mohammed Shami is not fit and he can’t manage his workload in Test cricket at the moment. Shami has been ruled out of the series. The medical team told us that his body is not capable of handling the pressure of red-ball cricket. There is no point of taking a bowler whose fitness is not upto the mark,” Ajit Agarkar said in the press conference.

Shami has not played a Test for India since 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final in England. Akash Deep has been picked up as his like to like replacement.

India squad for England Tests: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav