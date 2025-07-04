Shubhman On How Gambhir Pep Talk Charged Him UP To Score Double Ton

ETV Bharat / sports

Indian skipper further asserted that he focused on his rhythm and stayed in a relaxing mood during the course of his scintillating 269 against England.

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates after scoring 250 runs on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo)
Birmingham: India Test skipper Shubman Gill, who etched his name in record books after scoring a splendid 269 against England in the ongoing second Test asserted that he went back to basics and batted how he used to bat as a kid. The elegant Punjab batter became the first Asian and India captain to score a double hundred in England. This is also now his highest first class score.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Match Centre Live’ after the conclusion of Day 2, Gill reflected on how he adapted his batting technique to the conditions at Edgbaston:

"I felt the ball had gone soft, and my shots were going straight to the fielders. I was around 35–40 off 100 balls and spoke to Gautam bhai (coach Gautam Gambhir) about struggling to find boundaries," recalled Gill.

"The runs weren’t coming as freely as they did in the first Test, and I knew if I was set, I had to stay till the end and finish the job. The learnings from the last match were clear—lower-order collapses can happen quickly in these conditions, so my focus was to bat deep and cut down on mistakes," he added.

Gill further asserted that he focused on his rhythm and stayed relaxed. "I had worked on my initial movement and setup during the IPL and in the lead-up to this series. Earlier, I’d often get out around the 30s and 40s—perhaps due to missing my peak concentration window. This time, I went back to the basics—how I used to bat as a kid. I focused on rhythm, stayed relaxed, and didn’t think about the score. The idea was to enjoy my batting and stay in the moment," said Gill, who now is the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to score a double hundred in England.

From T20 to test cricket

Gill reflected on the challenges of switching formats, especially from T20 to Test cricket. “Shifting between formats isn’t easy — especially from T20 to Test cricket. Over the last four or five years, we’ve seen how drastically the technique, mindset, and overall set-up change. After three months of playing instinct-based cricket, it’s tough to suddenly switch gears and rein it all in.

"That’s why I started practicing with the red ball during the IPL itself — just to recondition my mind and body for Test match cricket. Test to T20 is manageable, but the other way around really tests your discipline," added Gill.

India, who are trailing 0-1 in the five match Test series, are in a commanding position, as they have posted 587 in the first essay and reduced England to 77/3 after Day 2. England are trailing by a staggering 510 runs

