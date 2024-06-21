Shreyasi Singh Included In Indian Shooting Squad for Paris Olympics After Green Signal From ISSF

Patna (Bihar): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) made a small tweak to the shooting squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics adding Shreyasi Singh to it. NRAI received the green signal from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for a quota swap and so Shreyasi was included in the team.

Shreyasi included in Air Pistol

Ace shooter Manu Bhakar finished at the top of the women’s air pistol and the sports pistol and it paved the way for Shreyasi to grab a spot in the national team. She was the only shooter to compete in two events and so one spot in the former became vacant.

All other quota places were filled with a maximum of two possible Olympic quotas and thus, NRAI chose to seek women’s trap quota. As per the rules, a country can swap one of the quota places with another event of the same gender, subject to the availability of slots.

Players In Rifle Team

Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta are going to feature in the 10M Rifle while Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal will compete in the women's section. Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will compete in the Women’s 50M Rifle-3 Position while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will represent the national side in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

Shreyasi In Shotgun Contingent

Prithviraj Tondaiman will be featuring in the Men’s Trap while Rajeshwari Kumari and newly added Shreyasi Singh will appear in the Women’s Trap. Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be competing in the Men’s Skeet while Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon will be in the Women’s Skeet.

Who is Shreyasi Singh

The 32-year-old is a BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Jamui seat. Rajyawardan Singh Rathore’s performance in the Athens Olympics inspired her to take up the sport as a career.

Shreyasi is ranked 32nd as a result of doing well in recent times and is the second-best ranked player after Rajeshwari Kumari. She had finished fifth in the Asian Championships.