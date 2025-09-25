Shreyas Takes 6-Month Break From Red-Ball Cricket, Informs BCCI
Shreyas Iyer informed the BCCI that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket owing to recurring back spasms and stiffness.
Hyderabad: Star batter Shreyas Iyer has informed BCCI that he is taking a six-month break from red-ball cricket and hence was not considered while the squad was picked for the prestigious Irani Cup.
In a media statement, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format."
"He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," Saikia said.
Meanwhile, the Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A as well as the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup.
India A will play their matches in Kanpur starting from September 30, while the Irani Cup will be played against Vidarbha, the champions of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, in Nagpur from October 1. Shreyas, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, has been made captain of the India A squad.
For the Irani Cup, Rajat Patidar has been named as the skipper while India and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named his deputy. India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh
India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.
Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain.
