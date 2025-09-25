ETV Bharat / sports

Shreyas Takes 6-Month Break From Red-Ball Cricket, Informs BCCI

Hyderabad: Star batter Shreyas Iyer has informed BCCI that he is taking a six-month break from red-ball cricket and hence was not considered while the squad was picked for the prestigious Irani Cup.

In a media statement, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format."

"He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," Saikia said.

Meanwhile, the Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A as well as the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup.