Watch | Shreyas Iyer Wins Hearts Of Rohit Sharma's Fans For His Heartwarming Gesture, India Captain's Reaction Follows

Hyderabad: Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has won the hearts of Indian captain Rohit Sharma's fans for offering his seat with overwhelming gesture at the annual CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday. Shreyas received so much love on social media after his overwhelming gesture.

A specific video from the event went viral on social media platforms, where Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders captain in the Indian Premier League, was seen making a heartwarming gesture for the Indian skipper. In the video, Iyer, who is already seen seated, got up from his chair as soon as Rohit arrived. Shreyas offered Rohit, who was searching for a seat, his seat which was accepted by the 37-year-old with a huge grin on his face. Notably, it also allowed Rohit and his wife Ritika to sit near each other as Iyer sat in the chair in front of his captain.

The video caught the attention of social media users and people immediately started reacting to it. "Shreyas Iyer tried to get Rohit to sit in the first row, but Rohit insisted, 'You sit,' and chose to sit in the second row. My idol Kohli should learn from Rohit, how to be humble in public places," wrote Kohlified (@ItsKohliERA), a random social media user, on his X account.

"How Sweetly Shreyas Iyer Got Up And Gave His Seat To Captain Rohit Sharma, The Bond Between Them Is Totally Pure," wrote Rohit_Cha_Fans45 (@Aameen_Neyari), another random social media user.

"Shreyas Iyer offered his seat to his idol Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma asked him to not be this much formal with this smile," wrote Selfless Rohit (@RohitFanForLife), another random social media user.

Both Shreyas and Rohit come from the same city and have played together in domestic for a quite long time. They share a great bond as friends on and off the field.

Meanwhile, the former India head coach Rahul Dravid was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award', while India captain Rohit Sharma was named the 'Men's International Cricketer of the Year'. The former skipper Virat Kohli was honoured with the 'Men's ODI Batter of the Year' award.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) hosted the annual cricket awards function where cricketers including former India head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit along with his wife, Shreyas, and Sunil Gavaskar were present at the event. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny were among the notable presenters at the event.

On the cricketing front, Shreyas Iyer will be seen in the action with the commencement of the prestigious Duleep Trophy 2024 season, starting from September 5 while Rohit has been rested and will directly feature in the Test series against Bangladesh, commencing from September 19.