Shreyas Iyer To Play In Buchi Babu Tournament

Hyderabad: Star India batter Shreyas Iyer will be playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu invitational tournament in their game against Jammu and Kashmir from August 27. Shreyas is the second India player, who will play for the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions after T20 skipper Surya Kumar Yadav.

Mumbai Cricket Association Joint Secretary Deepak Patil in a media statement issued on Tuesday said, "Shreyas Iyer will play for Mumbai team at the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. He will be playing the Mumbai v Jammu & Kashmir match to be played from 27th August 2024 at Coimbatore."

Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament has lost its sheen in the recent past but players like Saurav Ganguly played in the red ball tournament. It is also expected that the right-handed batter will take part in the Duleep Trophy, starting September 5, 2024.