Shreyas Iyer To Miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Game Against Tripura

Shreyas Iyer (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The road for star batter Shreyas Iyer to a comeback in the Indian team has hit a roadblock as the Mumbaikar will miss the next Ranji Trophy game against Tripura.

A top source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that Shreyas will miss the next game to be played in Agartala against Tripura.

It is understandable that Shreyas needs some rest after featuring in multiple games.

Shreyas Iyer had slammed a magnificent 142 against Maharashtra at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai during the team's last match which they won by 9 wickets.

The MCA source also said that Mumbai have not named any replacement for Shreyas as they already have named a 16 member squad.

Mumbai started their Ranji Trophy campaign with a loss against Baroda but came back in style with a win over Maharashtra.

Shreyas hails from Worli area in Mumbai and made a stunning Test debut at Kanpur against New Zealand in 2021.

Shreyas has great chance to produce some exceptional innings and knock the doors of selection committee for the place in Indian cricket team for the tour down under where the Rohit Sharma-led side will highly anticipated five-Test match series, starting from November 22, 2024, in Perth.

