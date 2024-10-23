ETV Bharat / sports

Shreyas Iyer To Miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Game Against Tripura

Hyderabad: The road for star batter Shreyas Iyer to a comeback in the Indian team has hit a roadblock as the Mumbaikar will miss the next Ranji Trophy game against Tripura.

A top source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that Shreyas will miss the next game to be played in Agartala against Tripura.

It is understandable that Shreyas needs some rest after featuring in multiple games.

Shreyas Iyer had slammed a magnificent 142 against Maharashtra at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai during the team's last match which they won by 9 wickets.