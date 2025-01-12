ETV Bharat / sports

Salman Khan Reveals Punjab Kings' New Captain For IPL 2025 During Big Boss 18

Shreyas Iyer has been named as Punjab Kings' (PBKS) captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Shreyas Iyer To Lead Punjab Kings In IPL 2025 (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced Shreyas Iyer as their captain. The right-handed batter roped in by the franchise at the auctions in December 2024 will rejoin hands with Head Coach Ricky Ponting to lead the franchise.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced Shreyas Iyer's appointment as Punjab Kings skipper for the IPL 2025 during a reality show, Big Boss, where Iyer was present as a guest alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh.

The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to the Punjab Kings management. "I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title"

Head Coach Ricky said, "Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead."

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon added, "We had identified Shreyas as our captain and were delighted with the auction result. He has already proven himself to master the format, and his vision for the team aligns perfectly with our goals. With him and Ponting joining hands again, we are confident our team has a solid leadership group to guide us to our first title."

In 2024, Iyer had a banner year. He was part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani trophy. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders in their victorious 2024 IPL campaign. Under his leadership, Mumbai won their second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Punjab Kings squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey.

