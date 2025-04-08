Shreyas Iyer Reveals What Left Him In Tears During 2025 Champions Trophy

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer is enjoying his time with the squad, having led the team to two victories in three matches played so far in season 18 of the Indian Premier League. Iyer recently appeared on 'Kandid with Kings', an in-house podcast series started by Punjab Kings on YouTube, and discussed several aspects of his personal and professional lives with the host Sahiba Bali.

The 30-year-old discussed everything from cricket to family during the candid conversation. He also shared an interesting anecdote from the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign when he was reduced to tears.

“The last time I cried properly was during the first practice session of the Champions Trophy because I could not bat well in the nets. I got angry and started crying. I had performed well in the England series and hence, I was expecting that I’ll continue in the same flow in the Champions Trophy,” Shreyas revealed.

“But the conditions were different in Dubai and hence, adapting on the first day itself was quite hard. When the practice session ended, I wanted to do some extra batting which I could not. Hence, I got very angry,” he added.

The 2024 IPL-winning captain also deliberated on the bond he shares with his family and how close he is to his parents, who still make sure that they drop him at the airport whenever he is traveling to play.

“I am very close to my family. My mom and dad still come and drop me at the airport. So you can imagine how close I am to them. I used to be nervous in the starting and used to tell them to stay back and rest at home but now I have realized that they want to come and enjoy, so I am absolutely fine with it,” Shreyas said.

The skipper will be in action today as Punjab Kings face off against Chennai Super Kings at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, at 7:30 pm.