Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On His Mindset, Vision & Hunger For Success Ahead Of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Shreyas Iyer reflected saying my goal is to help the team lift it for first time.

Ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Shreyas Iyer reflected saying my goal is to help the team lift it for first time.
Preity Zinta and Shreyas Iyer (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST

Hyderabad: With their eyes set on a maiden IPL title, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting opened up about the team’s renewed mindset, shared vision, and hunger for success this season.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer opened up about his motivation to end the team’s title drought and bring the IPL trophy home.

"From the start, ever since I was picked in the auction, my desire has been clear — Punjab hasn’t won the trophy yet, and my goal is to help the team lift it for the first time. I want to make the fans proud and give them a reason to celebrate — because in the end, we all want to see that iconic Punjabi celebration," said Shreyas Iyer.

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting reflected on the culture shift he’s driving within the team and the collective hunger to achieve more this season.

"When I first took the job, the one thing I told the owners was — things are going to be different. But saying that is one thing, getting the players to buy in is another. They're the ones who actually bring change, not me. I can share ideas, create a culture, but we all have to be in it together. That’s been my message from day one — from our baggage guys to our captain — we’re all on the same page, working toward the same goal," said Punjab coach Ponting.

"It feels like the boys have bought into that, and they’re enjoying themselves. You see it around the team hotel and in the team room — there’s a lot of fun and energy. But we need to keep enjoying it and stay focused. There are still a few weeks left in the tournament. We’ve played good cricket, but we haven’t achieved anything yet. There’s still a lot more to accomplish as a team,” he added.

