Shreyas Iyer Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month Award After Champions Trophy Heroics

Dubai: Star India batter Shreyas Iyer along with New Zealand duo Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March.

Shreyas Iyer played a key role in India’s middle order during their triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign last month, finishing tournament's second leading run scorer with 243 runs in 5 matches, with 2 fifties to his name and an average of 48.6. He was the leading run getter for India as well.

The right-handed batter also accumulated 172 runs in three ODIs in March, averaging 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47, finishing the top-scorer for India during the tournament.

Iyer’s contributions were vital to India's unbeaten run. His highest score of 79 came against New Zealand in their Group A encounter while he also put together a gritty 45 against Australia in the semi-final, and a composed 48 in the summit clash against the Black Caps to help India lift the title.

His ability to anchor the innings and build partnerships was instrumental in guiding India in crunch moments throughout the campaign. He is the only batter in the world who has scored 1500+ runs in ODI cricket with a strike rate above 100 while batting at number 4.

Apart from him, Rachin Ravindra, who was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in CT25, played a crucial role in helping New Zealand reach the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.In three ODIs in March. He scored 151 runs at a splendid average of 50.33, at an impressive strike rate of 106.33, while also picking up three wickets at a respectable economy rate of 4.66.

His tournament-defining innings came in the semi-final against South Africa, where he scored a brilliant 108 - his second hundred of the tournament - stitching a vital 164-run partnership with Kane Williamson that helped the Black Caps amass the highest-ever total in the Champions Trophy.

With the ball, Ravindra maintained pressure through economical spells, grabbing a wicket each in all three ODIs.

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy enjoyed a spectacular March, particularly in the five-match T20I series at home against Pakistan. He was the highest wicket-taker in the Black Caps’ 4-1 series win over Pakistan, picking up 13 wickets at an average of 8.38 and an economy rate of 6.17.

His performances included a career-best 4/14 in the opening match in Christchurch and another four-wicket haul (4/20) in the fourth game in Mount Maunganui, making him a tough ask for Pakistan batters throughout the series.

The 30-year-old’s staggering run saw him rise to No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I bowling rankings. Duffy also struck twice in the first ODI against Pakistan at the end of March, finishing off with 15 wickets from just six games during the course of the month.