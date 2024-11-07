Mumbai vs Odisha, Ranji Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Records His Highest First-Class Score

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer, who was not included in the BCCI's central contract list for the 2024-25 cycle, made a statement of sorts by scoring his third double hundred and the highest first-class score during the Ranji Trophy 2024 clash between Mumbai and Odisha at the MCA Bandra Kurla Complex ground here on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Iyer, who hails from Worli, literally took the pedestrian Odisha attack to cleansers as he entertained a handful of spectators, who had gathered at the ground. Shreyas in the process scored a stunning 233, his highest first-class score in just 228 balls, as he was the cynosure of eyes.

Shreyas started in an aggressive style and did not look back. He hammered 24 boundaries and nine sixes in his 314-ball knock as he dominated from the start.

The right-handed batter played around the park and sent a strong message to the national Selection Committee led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. Due to efforts by Shreyas and the 'crisis man', domestic giants Mumbai were in a strong position and will look to garner maximum points from the game.

Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad's also added another record to their name. The duo forged the 354-run partnership, Mumbai's highest fourth-wicket stand in Ranji trophy history. The previous record was held by current Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Sushant Marathe, who had added 342 against Gujarat at the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) in 2009-10.