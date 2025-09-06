Shreyas Iyer Back As Captain; Will Lead Team Against Australia A On Multi-Day Tour

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: India batter Shreyas Iyer is back in action as he will lead the India A side in a multi-day series against Australia A. India A are all set to play two multi-day matches against the Australian team from September 16 in Lucknow. Iyer’s appointment comes the day after he was snubbed from India’s Asia Cup squad despite his impressive outings in both domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also, Iyer was the leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy, scoring 243 runs from five matches with an average of 48.60.

Iyer will be leading the team, which includes the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed. Dhruv Jurel is the vice-captain of the team. KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be added to the squad for the second multi-day match and wil replace two players in the squad for the first match.

India A tour to Australia