Shreyas Iyer Back As Captain; Will Lead Team Against Australia A On Multi-Day Tour

Shreyas Iyer has been named as the India A captain for the upcoming multi-series against Australia A starting from September 16.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: India batter Shreyas Iyer is back in action as he will lead the India A side in a multi-day series against Australia A. India A are all set to play two multi-day matches against the Australian team from September 16 in Lucknow. Iyer’s appointment comes the day after he was snubbed from India’s Asia Cup squad despite his impressive outings in both domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also, Iyer was the leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy, scoring 243 runs from five matches with an average of 48.60.
Iyer will be leading the team, which includes the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed. Dhruv Jurel is the vice-captain of the team. KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be added to the squad for the second multi-day match and wil replace two players in the squad for the first match.
🚨 NEWS 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2025
India A squad for two multi-day matches against Australia A announced.
Details 🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/PJI6lWxeEQ pic.twitter.com/2gqZogQKnN
India A tour to Australia
The first match of the tour will be played from September 16 to September 19. The second fixture of the series will be played from September 23 to 26. After the multi-day matches, limited over matches will be played on September 30, October 3 and October 5.
Iyer’s IPL captaincy
Appointing Iyer as India A’s captain might suggest the possibility that he will take over the leadership of the team from Rohit Sharma after the latter retires. The right-handed batter led Kolkata Knight Riders to the final in the 2024 season, while Punjab Kings made it to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.
India A squad
Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur