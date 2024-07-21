ETV Bharat / sports

Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out Of Women's Asia Cup Following Hand Injury

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): India all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024. According to a statement issued by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Shreyanka Patil sustained a fracture on her left-hand finger while fielding against Pakistan, on Friday.

"Following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical team has ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament for optimal recovery and long-term management," the statement added. It is now expected that Shreyanka will undergo rehab at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India started their Asia Cup T20 campaign on a winning note after thrashing arch-rivals comfortably by 7 wickets. The BCCI Secretary also stated that the Women’s Selection Committee has named Tanuja Kanwer as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil.