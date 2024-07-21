Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out Of Women's Asia Cup Following Hand Injury

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): India all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024. According to a statement issued by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Shreyanka Patil sustained a fracture on her left-hand finger while fielding against Pakistan, on Friday.
"Following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical team has ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament for optimal recovery and long-term management," the statement added. It is now expected that Shreyanka will undergo rehab at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA).
India started their Asia Cup T20 campaign on a winning note after thrashing arch-rivals comfortably by 7 wickets. The BCCI Secretary also stated that the Women’s Selection Committee has named Tanuja Kanwer as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil.
Tanuja Kanwer made her T20 debut in the ongoing game against the United Arab Emirates even as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to notch up another win.
India’s updated squad for Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Sajana Sajeevan, Tanuja Kanwer. Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh
