ETV Bharat / sports

Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out Of Women's Asia Cup Following Hand Injury

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Updated : Jul 21, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

India spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 due to an injury to her left hand. The Indian women's team is playing the United Arab Emirates in the 5th match of the tournament and the youngster missed the fixture. Shreyanka bagged two wickets in the previous game against Pakistan.

Women's Asia Cup
Shreyanka Patil picked two wickets in the match against Pakistan (ANI)

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): India all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024. According to a statement issued by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Shreyanka Patil sustained a fracture on her left-hand finger while fielding against Pakistan, on Friday.

"Following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical team has ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament for optimal recovery and long-term management," the statement added. It is now expected that Shreyanka will undergo rehab at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India started their Asia Cup T20 campaign on a winning note after thrashing arch-rivals comfortably by 7 wickets. The BCCI Secretary also stated that the Women’s Selection Committee has named Tanuja Kanwer as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil.

Tanuja Kanwer made her T20 debut in the ongoing game against the United Arab Emirates even as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to notch up another win.

India’s updated squad for Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Sajana Sajeevan, Tanuja Kanwer. Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh

Read More

  1. Clinical India Romp To Seven-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup
  2. 'None Of My Business': Harmanpreet Kaur Comes Up With Befitting Reply on Lack Of Coverage In Women’s Cricket

Dambulla (Sri Lanka): India all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024. According to a statement issued by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Shreyanka Patil sustained a fracture on her left-hand finger while fielding against Pakistan, on Friday.

"Following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical team has ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament for optimal recovery and long-term management," the statement added. It is now expected that Shreyanka will undergo rehab at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India started their Asia Cup T20 campaign on a winning note after thrashing arch-rivals comfortably by 7 wickets. The BCCI Secretary also stated that the Women’s Selection Committee has named Tanuja Kanwer as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil.

Tanuja Kanwer made her T20 debut in the ongoing game against the United Arab Emirates even as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to notch up another win.

India’s updated squad for Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Sajana Sajeevan, Tanuja Kanwer. Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh

Read More

  1. Clinical India Romp To Seven-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup
  2. 'None Of My Business': Harmanpreet Kaur Comes Up With Befitting Reply on Lack Of Coverage In Women’s Cricket
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA WOMEN VS UAE WOMENSHREYANKA PATILTANUJA KANWARWOMEN ASIA CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.