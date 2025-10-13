ETV Bharat / sports

Shreya Lohia, The 17-Year-Old From Himachal Pradesh Who Etched A Mark On The Formula Racing Map

Mandi: At just 17, Shreya Lohia from Sundarnagar in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district has become one of India’s youngest female Formula-4 racers. Her achievement is not personal but a statement about how girls are carving a mark of their own with determination, faith of parents, and dream to maneuvre the tracks with right technique and break-neck speed.

At the age of five, she was crazy about go-karting and by the time she reached the age of nine, she was already racing. "When I first made her sit in a go-kart, she took to the wheels like a pro. But honestly, then I had never imagined that this love of her would make her a Formula-4 racer of the country," says a proud father Ritesh Lohia. Shreya has so far made it to about 30 podium finishes.

Shreya Lohia, The 17-Year-Old From Himachal Pradesh Who Etches A Mark On The Formula Racing Map (ETV Bharat)

In 2024, Shreya made a name as the first woman in the Indian Formula-4 championship by playing for Hyderabad Black Birds team held from August to December 2024. However, she participated in the racing in 2023 for the first time. In recognition of her performance, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India has honoured her four times as the Outstanding Woman in Motorsports Award.