Shreya Lohia, The 17-Year-Old From Himachal Pradesh Who Etched A Mark On The Formula Racing Map
The young racer's journey from a Himachal town to the Formula 4 circuit is not just about speed but a resolve to carve a niche.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
Mandi: At just 17, Shreya Lohia from Sundarnagar in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district has become one of India’s youngest female Formula-4 racers. Her achievement is not personal but a statement about how girls are carving a mark of their own with determination, faith of parents, and dream to maneuvre the tracks with right technique and break-neck speed.
At the age of five, she was crazy about go-karting and by the time she reached the age of nine, she was already racing. "When I first made her sit in a go-kart, she took to the wheels like a pro. But honestly, then I had never imagined that this love of her would make her a Formula-4 racer of the country," says a proud father Ritesh Lohia. Shreya has so far made it to about 30 podium finishes.
In 2024, Shreya made a name as the first woman in the Indian Formula-4 championship by playing for Hyderabad Black Birds team held from August to December 2024. However, she participated in the racing in 2023 for the first time. In recognition of her performance, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India has honoured her four times as the Outstanding Woman in Motorsports Award.
In addition to racing, Shreya is equally serious about studies. She is in Class 12 studying science through homeschooling. Shreya says, “Racing is my passion, but education is equally important. Juggling both is challenging, but challenges make me stronger." She credits her parents Ritesh and Vandana Lohia, both software engineers, for preparing her to face tough times.
In 2022, she also received the Prime Minister's National Child Award.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ritesh said, "Shreya is currently preparing for the Manali Himalayan Rally. But only when she turns 18 next year, she can officially participate in the rally. In addition, she will also be going abroad for Formula racing in the next 2-3 months.”
While Formula One (F1) is the highest category of motorsport, featuring the world's best drivers and high-tech cars, Formula Four (F4) racing is an entry-level competition for new drivers, who are in the age group of 15 to 17 years.
F1 cars can reach speeds of approximately 370 km per hour and cost crores of rupees and F4 features cars with simple technology, and a top speed of around 220 km/h. F4 is considered a training ground for future F1 drivers.
