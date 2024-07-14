ETV Bharat / sports

Shot Putter Abha Khatua's Name Suspiciously Missing In World Athlete's List Of Olympic Participants

New Delhi: Shot putter Abha Khatua's name was surprisingly missing from the Indian athletics team's list of Olympic participants published by World Athletics, even as she currently trains in Poland ahead of the Paris Games.

Khatua, who qualified for the Olympics through world ranking route, left the country for Spala in Poland on Thursday, along with other track and field athletes. From there, the athletes will reach Paris on July 28.

Mysteriously enough, the World Athletics' list of participants for the Paris Games published on Friday night had only 29 Indian track and field athletes, instead of 30 names entered by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) through the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), with Abha's name missing. It is unlikely that it could be a technical error on the part of World Athletics, though officials of the international body could not be contacted.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials were not forthcoming in their response. One official said the AFI was not aware of any issues with Abha. Another official said the AFI has brought the matter to the notice of World Athletics.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), though, confirmed that it had entered 30 track and field athletes -- including two reserves -- for the Paris Olympics. Abha herself did not respond when PTI reached her through WhatsApp call and text message.