‘Shocked And Deeply Saddened’: Yuvraj Singh Reacts To Baba Siddique’s Murder

Hyderabad: Senior leader of Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) passed away after being shot by unidentified persons. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment. Siddique has sustained two gunshot wounds in the chest before being admitted to the hospital. At the time of the incident, he was celebrating Dussehra with his Dussehra with his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

Siddique was one of the big leaders in Maharashtra and he shared a good rapport with Bollywood celebrities as well as a few cricketers. Many Bollywood personalities went to Lilavati Hospital. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh reacted after his death on the social media handle.

Shocked and deeply saddened

The former southpaw reacted after the demise of the NCP leader at 2 AM at midnight. He uploaded with the caption saying ‘Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Baba Siddique. A true leader who worked tirelessly for the people, his sincerity and large-heartedness will be remembered by all who knew him. My condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace.”.

Who is Baba Siddique?

Siddique was known for the Iftaar parties he threw almost every year in the month of Ramadan. Bollywood celebrities used to attend those parties. Apart from being a politician, he worked in the construction industry. He started his career through college politics. He worked as a corporator twice. Siddique was elected as MLA in 1999, 2004, 2009. After working in the Congress party for 48 years, Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's faction earlier this year.