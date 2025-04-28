Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube Channel Banned In India With 2 Other Sports Accounts Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: In an significant development on the Pahalgam terror attack that saw 26 people including 2 foreigners die, India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content and false narratives against the country, its Army, and security agencies, government sources said.

The sports channels like Uzair Cricket and Samaa Sports have been banned by the Indian government. However, Shoaib Akhtar's official YouTube channel, with over 3.5 million subscribers, has also been banned despite it was not named in the original list of channel circulating in media.

The list of banned YouTube channels (ANI)

In normal practice, Shoaib Akhtar's Youtube profile is not opening as the Youtube shows the mesasge that it is unavailable in India, but people can still watch his old videos. A Sports, Sports Central By DRM, Wasay Habib, Raftar Sports, Basit Ali, Tanveer Ahmad (@Tanveersays), and BBN Sports, etc. are all other YouTube handles who are also blocked in India.

"This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com)," this message is popping up on opening this blocked YouTube handle's profiles.

The other banned channel, which collectively have around 63 million subscribers, include major Pakistani news channels such as Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News, and Suno News. YouTube channels run by journalists like Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, Razi Nama and Muneeb Farooq have also been blocked for Indian users.

In addition, action has been taken against social media posts that allegedly misrepresented the situation. According to the ANI report, a formal complaint was lodged with the BBC after concerns were raised about the portrayal of the Pahalgam incident, particularly regarding the terminology used for terrorists in their reportage. A formal letter was issued to the BBC India Head, and monitoring of BBC's reporting will continue.

The Indian government reiterated its commitment to combating misinformation that threatens national security and communal harmony. (with agency inputs)