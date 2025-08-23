Asia Cup 2025: ‘Will Blood And Cricket Flow Together?’ Sanjay Raut Fires 5 Questions At PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan cricket teams are scheduled to play against each other in the Asia Cup 2025 in September. Both countries will play a cricket match for the first time since the Pahalgam attack.

For the past few days, there has been a lot of discussion around the clash between the two countries amidst the strained relations after the Pahalgam attack and India’s counter-response. Also, many have asked for the cancellation of the match.

Now, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has written a letter directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning him.

Raut writes a letter to PM Modi

In his letter, Raut has said that the news of the Union Sports Ministry approving India-Pakistan cricket matches in the Asia Cup cricket tournament is deeply painful for the people of India. He also added that this wouldn’t have been possible without the approval of the Prime Minister.

Letter written by Sanjay Raut (Sanjay Raut 'X' account)

Raut also asked five questions to the Prime Minister in his letter.

You say that Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is not over. If the conflict is still ongoing, how can we play cricket with Pakistan? The Pahalgam attack was carried out by a Pakistani terrorist group, which wiped the sindoor (vermilion) of 26 women. Have you considered the feelings of those mothers and sisters? Has President Trump threatened to stop trade if we don't play cricket with Pakistan? You declared that “blood and water cannot flow together." Now, will blood and cricket flow together? Matches against Pakistan involve large-scale betting and online gambling, with many BJP members allegedly involved. Jay Shah, a prominent figure from Gujarat, is currently steering cricket affairs. Is there significant financial turnover for the BJP in this?

1991 India-Pakistan match in Mumbai

Sanjay Raut also reminded the Prime Minister of the 1991 incident when Shiv Sena ruined the pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium to stop the India-Pakistan match. Raut further went on to say in his letter that if the matches had been held in Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thakaray’s Shiv Sena would have disrupted them.

Letter written by Sanjay Raut (Sanjay Raut 'X' account)

Asia Cup 2025 schedule

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will start from September 9 in the UAE. India-Pakistan matches will be played in Dubai. The first encounter is scheduled to be played on September 14. Also, they might square off in the Super 4. The tournament will be played in the T20 format, considering the T20 World Cup, which is to be played next year.