Wives Of These Cricketers Are Business Women; One Runs a Bakery While The Other Is A Voiceover Artist

Hyderabad: The earnings of Indian cricketers are much higher than those of players from other countries. The net worth of Indian players is in crores. They fetch big bucks from the BCCI central contract, cash-rich league Indian Premier League (IPL) and advertisements. But, some of the Indian cricketer's wives are businesswomen, and they earn a lot from different businesses.

Shardul Thakur's wife's bakery business

India's star all-rounder Shardul Thakur may be out of Team India at the moment, but he is knocking on the door of the national team for a recall after performing brilliantly in the Ranji Trophy. In terms of earnings, Shardul's wife Mittalli Parulkar is his backbone and earns crores by selling cakes.

According to media reports, Thakur's wife Mittalli is the owner of the famous All Jazz Bakery in Thane, Maharashtra. Mittalli started this bakery in the year 2020 during the Covid period. In the bakery, she sells many different types of cakes, cookies, breads and buns. Mittalli's net worth is estimated to be around 2-3 crore rupees from this business. Before business, Mittalli has also worked as a company secretary in a company.

Shardul's wife Mittalli is not only his good friend but also a powerhouse. Mittalli was born in 1992 in Mumbai and her father is a businessman. She studied in top schools and colleges in Mumbai. Shardul and Mittalli got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot two years later in February 2023. According to media reports, both have known each other since their school days and have been good friends ever since.

Shivam Dubey's wife is a voice-over artist

India's star all-rounder Shivam Dubey recently made a splash with both the ball and the bat in the T20I series against England. Dubey's net worth is in crores. IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings retained him in their team for a whopping price of Rs 12 crore. However, Dubey's wife Anjum Khan is also no less than him in terms of earnings. She earns a lot of money by working as a voice-over artist in Bollywood.