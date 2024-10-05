Shivam Dube Ruled out of T20I Series, Tilak Varma Roped In

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Swashbuckling all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the three match T20 series against Bangladesh, which is starting here tomorrow, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.
The Ajit Agarkar led selection panel has named left handed batter Tilak Varma as Shivam's replacement for the series. The three matches will be played at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, where international cricket returns after several years, New Delhi and Hyderabad.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement issued late on Saturday evening said, "All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury."
"The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam’s replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning," the statement added.
India are firm favorites in the three matches against minnows Bangladesh and the team management would be keen to test the bench strength before the all important T20 series against South Africa in South Africa.
India’s updated squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.