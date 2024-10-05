ETV Bharat / sports

Shivam Dube Ruled out of T20I Series, Tilak Varma Roped In

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Swashbuckling all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the three match T20 series against Bangladesh, which is starting here tomorrow, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The Ajit Agarkar led selection panel has named left handed batter Tilak Varma as Shivam's replacement for the series. The three matches will be played at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, where international cricket returns after several years, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement issued late on Saturday evening said, "All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury."