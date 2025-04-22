CSK All-Rounder Comes Up With Heart-Warming Gesture; Announces ₹70,000 For 10 Budding Athletes

Chennai: Shivam Dube is known for his aggressive batting style on the field. However, the India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder won the hearts of many with his recent gesture. The 31-year-old promised to provide ₹70,000 each for budding athletes from Tamil Nadu.

Dube was the chief guest at the the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association’s awards (TNSJA) and scholarships function. Several young athletes were recognised for their achievements and were provided with Rs. 30,00 scholarship by TNSJA.

Dube announced the rewards from him in addition to the scholarship by TNSJA.

“When I was travelling from the team hotel to this venue, Dr Baba (TNCA secretary), told me that it was an effort to help some of the youngsters over here. So, this is truly encouraging for all the young athletes,” said Dube during the function which was also attended by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Dube, who was part of India’s World Cup-winning squad in 2024, opined that this may seem like a small amount, but it serves as a motivation for the youngsters to excel.

“These small things provide them with the extra motivation to strive harder and bring pride to the nation. I have witnessed such initiatives in Mumbai, but I am not certain about other states. I will certainly tell other states also to initiate such programmes.

"This Rs 30,000 may seem like a small amount, but it serves as encouragement. When you are young, every penny and every award truly matters,” added Dube, who was the chief guest during the function.

PB Abhinandh (table tennis), KS Vhenisa Sree (archery), Muthumeena Vellasami (para athletics), Shameena Riaz (squash), Jayant RK, S Nandhana (both cricket), Kamali P (surfing), R Abinaya, RC Jithin Arjunan (both athletics), and A Takkshanth (chess) were the young talents who were awarded the scholarship.