Only Batter To Win Golden Bat In Consecutive Champions Trophy Editions

Champions Trophy has returned after a hiatus of eight years and it commenced on February 19. The two-time Champions India will start their campaign in the competition against Bangladesh on February 20. India won the title in 2013 and one of the batters to play a key role in the victory was Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed batter has a unique record in the Champions Trophy. His incredible feat has inked his name in the history books.

Indian batters Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag were the leading run-getters in the 2000 and 2002 editions. However, Dhwan has been the leading run-getter in back-to-back editions. With his brilliant feat, he became the sole batter so far to win a golden bat in two consecutive editions.

File Photo: Shikhar Dhawan (Getty Images)

In 2000, when Ganguly won the golden bat, he scored 348 runs while Sehwag racked up 271 runs from five innings in 2002.

Dhawan won the ‘golden bat’ award which is given to the batter with the most runs in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy. The left-hander who was also known as Gabbar has accumulated 701 runs from 10 innings across two seasons. He is India’s highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy.

Won Golden Bat in 2013 and 2017

Dhawan amassed 363 runs in the Champions Trophy 2013 including two centuries. He hit centuries against West Indies and South Africa playing a crucial in India’s title-winning run. In the next edition, Dhawan dished out another scintillating run with the bat and India were a finalist. He accumulated 338 runs from five innings.

List of golden bat winners in ICC Champions Trophy