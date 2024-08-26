ETV Bharat / sports

Shikhar Dhawan To Play In 'This' Tournament After His Retirement from International Cricket

New Delhi: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket, will now appear in the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Dhawan announced his decision to quit the sport through a social media post on Saturday morning. "As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for your love and support! Jai Hind!" Dhawan captioned his post with a video on X.

As he took retirement on Saturday, the 38-year-old southpaw is now eligible to compete in T20 leagues across the globe apart from the IPL.

"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me. I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," said Dhawan in a statement.