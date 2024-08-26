ETV Bharat / sports

Shikhar Dhawan To Play In 'This' Tournament After His Retirement from International Cricket

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan (IANS)

New Delhi: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket, will now appear in the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Dhawan announced his decision to quit the sport through a social media post on Saturday morning. "As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for your love and support! Jai Hind!" Dhawan captioned his post with a video on X.

As he took retirement on Saturday, the 38-year-old southpaw is now eligible to compete in T20 leagues across the globe apart from the IPL.

"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me. I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," said Dhawan in a statement.

Raman Raheja, Co-founder of LLC, welcomed Dhawan to the league, stating, "We are thrilled to have Shikhar Dhawan join us. His experience and flair will undoubtedly enhance the competition and entertain fans. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends. This will further enhance our position as the second innings for the legendary cricketers".

Dhawan has joined the bandwagon with a move to LLC as many cricketing superstars, including Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla among others, featured in the league right out of retirement.

Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20s, aggregating 12,286 international runs. The Legends League Cricket will be staged in September.

