ED Summons Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Case

Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the ED for questioning in an illegal betting app-linked money laundering case.

Shikhar Dhawan summoned by the ED for questioning in an illegal betting app-linked money laundering case.
File Photo: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (IANS)
By PTI

Published : September 4, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The federal probe agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet, the sources said.

The 39-year-old former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned in this case by the federal probe agency. The Union government has banned real-money online gaming by bringing a legislation recently.

