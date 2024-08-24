ETV Bharat / sports

Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Know 'Gabbar's' Career Highlights And Stats

Hyderabad: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan hung up his boots as he bid adieu to an incredible career on Saturday. He announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket through a video post on his social media handles and thanked everyone who helped him in his journey.

Dhawan, who received his India cap in 2010, didn’t have a perfect beginning to his international career as he was dismissed on a second-ball duck against Australia in a T20I match. However, he came back with a fire in his eyes and came back stronger, becoming one of the greatest openers in Indian cricket and India's man of the moment in ICC tournaments. The left-handed batter accomplished several feats during his glorious career and played a pivotal role in India's victories in white-ball cricket.