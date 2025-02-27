'He Knows When To Be Lenient And When To Pull Back': Shikhar Dhawan On Rohit Sharma

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared about his 2013 ICC Champions Trophy journey, his 9-year-long opening partnership with Rohit Sharma which also began at the same tournament, and his thoughts on Rohit Sharma as a captain.

Shikhar Dhawan on opening the innings with Rohit Sharma for the first time at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and then playing together for 10 years.

In a special series, "The Shikhar Dhawan Experience", on Star Sports and JioHotstar, Dhawan said, "This opening pair decision was made half a day prior to that match. At that time, I was also new, and I was in my own world. I had made a comeback and needed to perform well. But MS Dhoni took this decision and instructed Rohit to open."

"So I didn't think much about it. I thought if Rohit opens, we'll enjoy batting together. We got such a great start in the first match. We were at 100 without losing a wicket. We didn't score 30 -35 runs up to the 10th over because the wicket was seaming. But I never thought that our pair would be so massive and we would play together for 10 years,"

Shikhar Dhawan on his friendship and camaraderie with Rohit Sharma, "We trust each other and our understanding and level of communication was very high. On the field and off the field our bond is the same. We played together, we have partied together after winning so many series. We have played as a team. That whole journey and even before playing in India, when Rohit was 16 -17 years old, I played in the Under-19 World Cup. So, we have been together and have been friends since then."

Shikhar Dhawan on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, "From 2013 to 2025, 12 years of experience is a lot. Rohit has been through a lot. He knows how to work in a pressure situation, and how to gather the boys. As a leader, he has become mature, he knows when to be lenient and when to pull back. It's a fine balance and Rohit's bond with the boys is amazing. We are in a great situation."

